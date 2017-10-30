Body to resolve Nanak varsity project issues

LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has formed an administrative committee led by Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir to address the issues the board is facing to establish historic Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, said ETPB Chairman Siddique-ul-Farooq after chairing a meeting at his residence on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by MNA Dr Shezra Mansab Ali, MPA Rana Arshad, MPA Zulqarnain Dogar, MPA Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Deputy Administrator Umar Javed, Deputy Administrator Muhammad Ishaq, Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Bishon Singh, Sardar Gopal Singh, District Chairman, Nankana Sahib, Malik Tahir, Liaqat Bhatti and others.

The ETPB chairman said four weeks time has been given to the administrative committee for resolving all outstanding issues and hurdles in the way of establishing the university. The committee, he said, would suggest the place for the proposed university, besides ways of getting ETPB’s land from illegal occupants as well as from the tenants for the same purpose.

The ETPB chairman appealed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a grant of Rs 30 billion for completion of the project which would attract world’s attention being a university in the name of founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak.

Speaking on the occasion, Barjees Tahir said he was indebted to the ETPB chairman for entrusting him with such a responsibility and assured that all the issues in Nankana Sahib regarding the university would be settled at the earliest. He said personal interest of local people wouldn’t become a hurdle in this regard as everyone wanted to support this historic project.

Peace: Punjab University’s College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) organised a two-day training programme on peace promotion at New Campus recently. According to a press release, the training program was a part of “Inspiring the Future” project and was held to engage students for promotion of peace. The programme was intended to motivate the students to take part in healthy activities.

welcomed: Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the Sri Lankan cricket team’s tour to the country will open the doors of international cricket in Pakistan.

He expressed his good wishes for both cricket teams and said the nation’s good wishes and prayers are with them. He said the Punjab government took tight security measures and other arrangements for the T-20 match, which is commendable. He appealed to the cricket lovers to cooperate with the district administration and the police. He said through a good atmosphere a positive identity of Pakistan could be maintained throughout the world.