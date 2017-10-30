219 suspects heldin search operation

LAHORE :Punjab police checked the credentials of 5,003 persons during combing and search operations across the province on Sunday and arrested 219 persons on different charges, including incomplete identification papers.

About 838 people were checked and nine suspects arrested in Lahore, 378 were checked and 11 arrested in Sheikhupura region, 77 were checked and eight arrested in Gujranwala region, 610 were checked and 93 arrested in Rawalpindi region, 475 were checked and 13 arrested in Sargodha region, 981 were checked and 38 rounded up in Faisalabad region, 460 were checked and 23 rounded up in Multan region, 191 were checked and 11 arrested in Sahiwal region, 135 were checked and six arrested in DG Khan and 858 people were checked and seven suspects were arrested in Bahawalpur region.

POS arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 85 culprits, including 12 proclaimed offenders (PO)s and two drug pushers. PHP teams arrested 12 POs, four court absconders, two drug dealers and 69 other accused and seized 373 litre liquor, 3,793 gram charas, 180 gram heroin, one rifle, four guns, 33 pistols and 130 bullets from their possession.

Meanwhile, PHP reunited five children; Aqash Ali, Tabash Ali, Qasim, Akhtar Shah and Ghulam Murtaza; with their parents. Body found: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the Shahdara police area on Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict. He might have died of an overdose of drugs, they said. Police have removed the body to morgue. blood banks sealed: On the directions of Health Minister Kh Salman Rafique, Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority (BTA) Secretary Dr Ather, raided various blood banks in Gujranwala seized a large number of poor quality blood bags and screening kits at the illegal blood banks.

Three units at Munir Chowk, Gujranwala, named Punjab Blood Bank, Civic Centre Blood Transfusion Centre and Al-Qaim Blood Bank were sealed. More than 200 blood and blood components bags were seized at Punjab Blood Bank.

This is the largest number of blood bags seized at any illegal blood bank. All delivery points of Punjab Blood Bank were closed. Warning was issued to a lab, Noor Lab, to stop all blood bank activity in the lab. At Punjab Blood Bank blood was also being transfused without supervision. The matter is being further probed.

The BTA secretary also visited Hafizabad and appreciated the working of Hafizabad DHQ Hospital Blood Bank.