Massive overcharging inopen market, Sunday bazaars

LAHORE Unhindered massive overcharging was observed across the city both in the open and weekly makeshift markets in absence of any checks and balances from the district government.

In the open market, the price magistrates least bothered to control the overcharging. In the weekly makeshift markets, the district management staff only came there to mark their attendance and then to skip, leaving the consumers at the mercy of vendors. The market committee officials issued the price cards to the vendors while they showed their inability to stop overcharging.

The situation in the open market was much pathetic than in the Sunday bazaars. A permanent bazaar of perishables outside Delhi Gate opposite to CIA Kotwali police station is one of the oldest bazaars in the city and so is the history of overcharging there, too. Every perishable item is sold there at the rate almost 20 to 50 percent higher than the official rates. The sellers never displayed any price list there. Even if they have displayed the list due to any pressure but they never followed the list. A large number of residents of North Lahore shop there but no government authority bothers to stop price list violation and overcharging .

On the other hand, increase in the prices of majority perishables continued despite all the claims made by the government to bring down their rates. A number of vegetables were not sold in the makeshift markets on account of wrong official pricing issue.

Potato, new, price was further increased by Re 1 per kg and fixed at Rs36 to Rs38 per kg, sugar, free, at Rs29 to Rs31 per kg, and potato of store at Rs20 to Rs22 per kg but the potato of store was sold at Rs38 per kg. Onion price was reduced by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs70 to Rs75 per kg from Rs75 to Rs80 per kg, but B-grade onion was sold at Rs75 per kg. In the open market, it was sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

The price of tomato was further reduced by Rs 2 per kg and fixed at Rs100 to Rs108 per kg, but sold at Rs 110 per kg. In the open market, it was sold at Rs140 to Rs150 per kg. Garlic,

China, rate was fixed at Rs117 to Rs120 per kg, and garlic, local, at Rs111 to Rs114 per kg but the garlic of all varieties was sold at Rs120 to Rs140 per kg.