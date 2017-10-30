Opportunity to advance East-West neuroscience collaborations

Neuroscience research investigating the brain and how this supercomputer controls every aspect of our body and behaviour needs to be actively promoted in Pakistan and The Science Bridge initiative offers opportunities for local neuroscientists to participate in global efforts.

This was the discussion at the 3rd Annual Neuroscience Meeting, titled ‘Building Bridges Through Neuroscience, organised by the Aga Khan University and the Pakistan Society of Basic and Applied Neurosciences in collaboration with The Science Bridge initiative, the International Brain Research Organisation, the Advance Educational Institute and Research Centre, and the Canada Pakistan Research and Development Council.

According to a press release issued by the Aga Khan University, Professor Mazahir T Hasan of the Achucarro Basque Centre for Neuroscience described how The Science Bridge’s mission was to “promote sustainable scientific collaboration between cultures and nations to understand the working principle of the brain, a global effort to find treatments and, possibly, cures for different neurological and psychiatric conditions”.

He spoke about a new and innovative concept, the twin Institutes, that aims to link research institutes together, one in a Western country and another one in an Eastern country, around common goals in basic and applied neuroscience.

“The importance of neuroscience research cannot be overemphasised,” said Prof Syed Ather Enam of the Aga Khan University. “There are more than 1,000 disorders of the brain and nervous system that need to be managed and more than 50 percent of all diseases affect the nervous system.”

In 2007, the World Health Organisation estimated that neurological disorders affected up to one billion people worldwide, irrespective of age, sex, education or income. During the meeting, speakers discussed advances in basic understanding of the brain.

In one example, Prof Naweed Syed of the University of Calgary spoke about progress in understanding the communications between a living organism’s brain cells and a computer chip. It raises the possibility of neurochip implants that could activate artificial limbs, help restore sight or speech after a stroke, or repair nerve cells in a wide range of brain disorders, from Parkinson’s disease to Alzheimer’s.

In another discussion, Professor Joshua R Sanes from the Center for Brain Science, Harvard University, explained how the eye’s retina—as complex as any other part of the brain but with several features that facilitate analysis—can be used to understand the formation of synapses, the junction between two nerve cells.

Experts at the conference also discussed the status of neuroscience in Pakistan and how to proceed further. They agreed that there was a need for public awareness about the importance of research in understanding basic brain functions and neurological and psychiatric conditions in local South Asian populations.

With collective international efforts and East-West collaborations, the experts expressed the hope that neuroscientists would eventually find innovative ways to treat and cure many neurological diseases.