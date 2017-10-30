Storage unit destroyed in Kharadar fire

Two men were hospitalised after being rescued from a fire that broke out on the second floor of a building in Kharadar, Lyari, on Sunday.

An official of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) fire brigade department told The News that the incident occurred at Marriott Road at around 1:20pm. The official said the fire erupted in a storage unit where shopkeepers who have shops on the ground floor keep their stock.

Two fire tenders were initially rushed to the site but two more fire trucks and a snorkel had to be dispatched, said the official. He added that the fire was put off within two hours and the process of cooling had begun.

City Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Shehla Qureshi said it was an artificial jewelry store on the second floor that caught fire. The SP was all praise for the firefighters’ quick response.

SP Shehla said the two men fell unconscious because of suffocation and were safely taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for treatment. The doctors had later declared their conditions to be stable. She added that a team of police officials was to remain on the site till the completion of the operation.