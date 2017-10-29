Unemployed engineers stage rally

PESHAWAR: The engineers staged a demonstration here on Saturday, urging the government to provide them jobs.

Led by Tasneem Khan, Faraz Khattak, Abdur Rehman and Adeel Khan, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the government.

On the occasion, the speakers expressed concern over the recent suicide of an unemployed engineer, Izaz Ali, and deplored the role of the government and the engineering council for doing nothing for them.

They said it was the responsibility of the government to provide them jobs and security but the authorities were doing nothing practical for them.