Alleged terrorist held

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested an alleged terrorist involved in blowing up electricity poles in Pajjagi area, an official said on Saturday.
An official of the CTD said that the arrested militant was involved in planting explosives to the power pylons a few years ago. He was arrested during an action in suburbs of the provincial capital.
