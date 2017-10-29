Federal, KP govts accused of violating election code of conduct

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan on Saturday accused the federal and provincial governments of violating the election code of conduct during the NA-4 by-election.

He also lauded party candidate Asad Gulzar and workers for facing the candidates of the federal and provincial governments.

In a statement, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan was also playing the role of a silent spectator as both the federal and provincial governments used official resources in the by-election.

He said the rulers had failed to provide any relief to the masses and the economic condition of the country and province was deteriorating with each passing day.

The PPP leader observed that the provincial government did nothing practical for the welfare of people. “The price-hike and unemployment has made the life of people miserable,” he remarked.

He said that the government employees were compelled to stage demonstration on roads for the solution of their problems, but the provincial government was least bothered to heed their pleas.