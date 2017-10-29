SC decisions may be differed with but not ridiculed: Nisar

KALLAR SYEDAN: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Saturday said there may be a difference of opinion with the Supreme Court decisions but these could not be ridiculed.

Addressing an event here, he said there was no division or crisis in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). “There is a difference of opinion in the party and nothing more. There is no forward bloc in the making. Difference of opinion is the essence of democracy,” Nisar said. This was the second time during the day that the senior PML-N leader had hinted at the party’s unity while admitting to internal conflicts that have plagued the party of late.

In an earlier address in Murree, Nisar said he along with the former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had laid foundations of the party. Responding to a question

about the Pak-US ties, he said Parliament had given a strong message to the US.

“In a show of unity Parliament gave a strong message to the US that it should talk to us with respect, and the message resonated well with the recipient,” Nisar said, adding: “The recent operation to recover a US Canadian family was not the reason for improved and more stable relations between the two countries. He said it was the government’s job to also stay united on its resolve in the future.

The former interior minister also expressed his opinion on the government’s close ties with its Indian government. “I don’t like the fact that Pakistan is cozying up to the Modi government.

It will be foolish to expect anything good from Modi whose agenda is based on anti-Muslim sentiments.” He said Modi openly expressed his unity with the Myanmar government responsible for Rohingya Muslims’ genocide. “Can anything good be expected from such a man,” Nisar said, adding that Pakistan should not fight with any country but it was important for the nation to stand united in the face of internal and external threats.

Responding to a question about criticism by the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Nisar asked the politician to look into his past.