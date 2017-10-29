Imran says disappointed by people, aides for 21 years

MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that already Nawaz Sharif has been sent packing and now it is the turn of Shahbaz Sharif, who would meet the same fate soon.

While addressing a public rally here on Saturday, he said he had to suffer a great many disappointments during his 21-year political struggle: sometimes due to people, sometimes due to close aides and sometimes due to elections. However, he added, the people of Mianwali had never disappointed him.

"When I started campaigning, my political allies were unwilling to visit Mianwali. But I came here nonetheless and the children and youth, who couldn't even vote for me then, trusted me," Imran said, promising people reforms in the fields of health, education and law departments for betterment of the common man.

Imran said he would also reform the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding that nothing would stop the nation from progressing if the FBR and NAB were reformed. He said: "God willing, I will set right the Punjab police in the same manner I did in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa." "The crime and terrorism rates have dropped by 70 per cent in KP ever since the PTI came to power in the province," claimed Imran. He said every job and every work is being done on merit in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He told the rally participants that the only change that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has brought to the police was changing its uniform through the taxpayers' money. He said constables of the Punjab police look like postmen in their new uniform. "Through amendments and reforms, I am going to change the Punjab police force," he said, adding the KP government made appointments to the police force on merit purely through the National Testing System.

He said Shahbaz Sharif should stop fooling the nation. "For how long will you continue fooling the nation Shahbaz Sharif," the PTI chairman asked, adding Shahbaz and his brother Nawaz Sharif have only fooled the nation until now. "Nawaz laundered Rs300 billion, but his family continues to be arrogant, and fails to admit to their crimes.

"One wants to gain sympathy by questioning [the Supreme Court's decision] to disqualify him, while the other brother [Shahbaz] has not done anything to develop Punjab." The PTI leader said all the development in the province was only on paper and in the advertisements, published to promote the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He promised the audience that if his party came to power, he would bring 100 million people out of poverty. Imran Khan said he would also hold the rich accountable and make them abide by law.