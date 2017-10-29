Troika wants to put govt against army: Ahsan

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said a particular lobby is hell-bent on constructing a narrative to provoke unconstitutional acts in the country, they present the same narrative “so that they get their jobs back”.

Talking to the media on Saturday after attending the International Business Conference and Exhibition (IBCE-2017) here on Saturday, he said that a troika has been formed, which wants to pit the PML-N government against the army. He said the “troika comprising failed politicians, retired generals, and TV talk show hosts” keep making claims about political and economic instability everyday on TV channels. Ahsan reiterated that there is no clash between the state institutions,

adding the elections will be held on time in 2018.

He said that the debt-to-GDP ratio was balanced in the country. Loans had been taken for production and not for enjoyment, he added. Citing a World Bank report, the interior minister said that the country's economy has hit a 10-year high.

He said the failed politicians had firm realisation of the fact that they could do nothing once 2018 elections would be held under the incumbent democratic system. He said political developments, including Panama Papers, caused a huge loss to the country’s economy. He said peace and political stability were imperative for development of economy and added that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the operation Raddul Fasaad had been launched for a better economy and peace in the country.

Ahsan said the government took several constructive steps for establishing peace to attain the goal of sustainable economic development. Today internationally-recognised institutions are acknowledging the economic achievements of Pakistan, he added.

Earlier, the minister addressed the inaugural session of IBCE-2017, organised by the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and underscored the need for academia-industrial linkages for more economic empowerment and rapid development in the country. He said the country had attracted over $16 billion in foreign direct investment.

APP adds: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the elements busy in hatching conspiracies every day were trying to sink Pakistan. He was addressing the audience after inaugurating the newly-established Narowal district jail.

He said the government was successfully foiling all local and international conspiracies against the country, adding the political elements rejected by masses were now playing into the wrong hands for their vested interests and weakening Pakistan politically and economically. The minister said political stability is vital for economic stability of the country and effective and constructive policies of the government were taking Pakistan ahead. He said the PML-N government has put the country on the right path to economic and political stability despite the hurdles, created by the negative political elements.

Ahsan Iqbal said the CPEC project would change the destiny of Pakistan, as the two countries were taking ahead the project to its next stages successfully. He said the world should acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism globally.

The minister said the PML-N government had completed a record number of social welfare and human development projects across the country. He termed the development of infrastructure from Gilgit to Gwadar an important milestone in the history of the country. He said due to its strong policies, the government has been able to overcome the energy shortage. "In the past, the country was facing 20-hour long electricity shortages. Now electricity is available for 20 hours a day."

Earlier, Ahsan visited the kitchen, hospital and female barracks at Narowal district jail. On this occasion, The senior jail officials told the minister that all 375 male and female prisoners belonging to Narowal district have been shifted to the newly established Narowal district jail. Provincial Minister for Prisons Malik Ahmed Yar Hunjra, IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig and others were also present on the occasion.