Police yet to identify culprits behind attack on Noorani

ISLAMABAD: Almost 36 hours have passed since shocking daylight attack on The News senior journalist Ahmad Noorani but the Capital police have failed to make any significant progress towards finding the culprits involved in the gruesome assault.

A special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case under the supervision of the Inspector General (IG) Police and the Chief Commissioner Islamabad revisited the crime scene on Saturday and reviewed the CCTV footage again.

However no significant progress could be made so far in the case, according to sources.

President of National Press Club Shakeel Anjum expressed dismay over the pace of police investigation. “We are disappointed with the progress of Police probe. We are not very optimistic about the outcome of this probe,” he said.

Noorani was severely injured on Friday when six motorcycle riders armed with knives, iron-rods and wire locks attacked him on a busy road of the federal Capital in broad-day light. He is currently admitted to Intensive Care Unit of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where his condition is steadily improving according to doctors. A second CT Scan conducted on Friday night caused some alarms as the surgeons treating him suggested further monitoring and examination. However, his symptoms started improving on Saturday and the doctors were satisfied with the progress.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had constituted a high level committee to probe the incident and report within three days.

When contacted by The News, a member of SIT claimed he is positive about finding some clues from the CCTV footage. He refused to share concrete information about the progress in the case.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding committee of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and the National Press Club (NPC) has started collecting information and evidence about the assault on The News senior Investigative journalist.

The committee headed by senior journalist Nasir Zaidi on Saturday visited Ahmad Noorani in the hospital but did not record his statement owing to his health condition. NPC President Shakeel Anjum, RIUJ President Mubarak Zeb and veteran journalist Nasir Malik are the other members of the committee.

Talking to The News, Nasir Malik said the committee is in contact with both civil and military intelligence agencies to seek truth about the attack. He said the top officials of the two agencies will be interviewed by the committee soon.

Top political leaders of the country including Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif condemned the attack on Ahmad Noorani and prayed for his speedy recovery. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah also visited the senior journalist at PIMS and expressed his best wishes. Provincial Minister of Labour and Manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar also condemned attack on The News journalist and prayed for improvement in his health.