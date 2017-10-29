Two religious outfits make their presence felt in NA-4 too

ISLAMABAD: The new phenomenon -- the electoral presence of two religious outfits -- which emerged in NA-120 Lahore by-election persisted in the NA-4 Peshawar by-poll as both the organizations secured almost the same number of votes in a low turnout.

In September in Lahore, the Tehreek-e-Labaik, the follower of police commando Mumtaz Qadri, who was executed for murdering Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, and the so far-unregistered Milli Muslim League (MML) had obtained 7,130 votes and 5,822 ballots respectively. Their collective gain was 12,952 votes.

In Peshawar, the Tehreek-e-Labaik got 9,935 ballots while a MML-backed independent candidate clinched 3,557 votes. Their combined tally came up to 13,492 ballots.

This showed that the two organizations have good pockets of votes in the two constituencies, which, however, did not land them in a position where they can win any seat but can certainly damage some political parties that traditionally get the religious vote. Apparently, they also nibbled at the votes of the religio-political parties.

Apparently, the gains of the two outfits encouraged them to become fully active in the electoral politics. However, they have obtained votes only from their followers, and ordinary electorate may not have been attracted by them as is clear from their respective electoral strengths.

Barring an exception, the votes bagged by every political party that contested the NA-4 by-election were contracted. The less voters’ participation may be one of the reasons, among others.

The Awami National Party (ANP) stood out as the only major gainer with an addition of 9,035 votes as against its 2013 tally. This was indeed a significant growth and may pull it out of its deep state of demoralization in which it plunged due to the results of the 2013 general elections.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also secured 2,957 additional votes than the last. This time, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supported it and did not field its own candidate.

In 2013, the PML-N had bagged 20,412 votes while the JUI-F had clinched 12,519 ballots, putting their joint vote tally at 32,931. If this figure is kept in view, there was now a decrease of 9,762 votes than what the two parties had independently got in 2013.

The Jamaat-e-Islami needs to do a lot of introspection and hard work with a change in its policies once again after the NA-4 by-poll. This time, its nominee obtained 7,668 votes compared to its 2013 tally, 16,493, showing a decline of 8,825 votes. This is a huge fall. In Lahore, its performance was worst when its representative had pocketed only 592 ballots.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also faced a loss of 1,169 votes in Peshawar as against its gains in 2013. This time its contestant secured 12,031 votes while it had previously bagged 13,200 ballots.

Over the past few months, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal have paid a lot of attention to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to revive the PPP in this province. However, the present by-election result indicated that they still need much more effective work in KP to erase the negative memories and impact of their last five-year rule.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) proved its hold over the constituency as it won it for the second consecutive time. However, its lead also considerably came down. This time it faced a loss of 9,503 votes. It bagged 45,631 votes compared to its previous 55,134 ballots.

Looking at the campaign of the contesting political parties, it becomes clear that the PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami surpassed all others, but their electoral performance did not match their canvassing.

Similarly, Adviser to the Prime Minister Eng. Amir Muqam, who was the in-charge of the PML-N’s campaign, also needs more work to be in a position to carry the day. He worked out a good alliance with the JUI-F, but it did not deliver the desired result.