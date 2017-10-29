Debate on presidential system: If system topples, state institutions will be responsible: Rabbani

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said if the system is toppled, then state institutions would be responsible for it. He said once again, the debate for presidential system is heating up in the country. The Senate chairman also added if the power was not transferred to the civilian government, then the federation would be in extreme danger. He expressed these views while addressing people on the second day of the Sindh Literature Festival in a local hotel here on Saturday.

Rabbani said that Musharraf was not even brought to the court, adding that bringing him to the witness box was a far cry. “A person who goes against the Constitution leaves the country and shifts abroad,” he said.

He further said that even after 70 years, we are not able to choose between the presidential system and the parliamentary system. He agreed the parliamentary system was not completely successful. The Senate chairman said the political activists who relentlessly worked for this system had sat in their homes now.

Rabbani said if elections were not held in 2018, then the federation would be in danger. No one can rescue the federation except the political parties.” The civil society has to stand against unconstitutional measures to keep the country on right track,” he concluded. People come on roads if the system is in danger in other countries, he said.

The Senate chairman said that a certain kind of mindset was trying to take a lead and manipulate the system. He added that even the 18th amendment was passed after a lot of efforts. He said there was a serious dearth of leadership in the world now. If Donald Trump can be the president of the US, then what we can say further, he added. Rabbani said: “The state has quite strategically wiped out labourers, farmers and youths. Coffee house culture is intentionally laid to rest. Ideological politics is also in the doldrums.

The Senate chairman lamented, “Even today, the benefits of dictatorship are being taught in schools.”