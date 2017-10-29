Shahbaz okays Rs19 bn cleanliness, uplift programme for villages

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday approved launch of a cleanliness and development programme for villages. An amount of Rs 19 billion will be earmarked for the purpose.

These projects will be launched at the union council. Representatives of the local government institutions will identify the schemes.

The CM gave this approval in a meeting held through video link.

He said the Punjab government has set a new precedence by saving billions of rupees in the development projects through good governance.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N has set new records of public service while some political opponents have made the records of allegations.

During a meeting with PML-N leader from Sindh Senator Saleem Zia, the CM said the people were annoyed with those who took U-turns. He said there was no room for politics of allegations in Pakistan.

Also on Saturday, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildrim and Turkish nation on the national day of Turkey. In his message, the CM said the people of Turkey and Pakistan were tied in the historical relationship of love, brotherhood and harmony.

He said the hearts of both countries beat together, and the friendly ties between both countries are strengthening with every passing day.

