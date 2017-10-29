Sun October 29, 2017
National

October 29, 2017

Alleged terrorist arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested an alleged terrorist involved in blowing up electricity poles in the Pajjagi area, an official said on Saturday. An official of the CTD said that the arrested militant was involved in planting explosives to the power pylons a few years ago.

