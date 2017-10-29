Sun October 29, 2017
National

October 29, 2017

3,700 patients examined in Bajaur medical camps

KHAR: Around 3,700 patients, including 1889 children, 978 women and 373 men, were examined at a free medical camps organised in various parts of Bajaur Agency.

The camps continued for the last 10 days in which deserving and vulnerable people were provided treatment. The camps were organised by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Fata chapter, with support of political administration and agency health office.  The beneficiaries were hailing from Saparai, Asil Tharghao, Mana and Soolai of Barang, Mathako, Salarzai Bajigram, Kasai, Thabai and Enzari, Bathayee Khar and other areas.  Male and female doctors facilitated around 3,700 patients who were suffering from eye infections, dehydration, gastroenteritis, malaria and eye disease, etc.

