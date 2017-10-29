Child dies due to ‘negligence’ of doctor in Bajaur

KHAR: A child died on Saturday due to the alleged negligence of a doctor at the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Bajaur Agency.

Abdullah, the father of a 14-month-old child Bilawal, told reporters that his son had complaint about abdominal pain and he brought him to the hospital for checkup.

He said that Dr Ali Muhammad advised surgery and fixed October 26 for the operation. He said the condition of child deteriorated after the surgery.

He said that after his repeated requests a paramedic prescribed the child antibiotics but lamented that the concerned doctor did not come to examine the patient.

He said that the aforementioned doctor visited the child the next morning but it was too late as the child’s condition had already deteriorated and died later.

Dr Naseeb Gul, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) of the hospital, confirmed the child’s death reports, saying an inquiry was ordered into the incident.

He said that a committee comprising Dr Ziaur Rehman and others had been formed to investigate the negligence, if any, and its findings would be shared with the media. He said the officials found guilty of negligence would not be spared.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Ali said that the condition of the child was stable after the surgery, adding he had gone to Timergara in Lower Dir after conducting the operation and no one contacted or informed him about the deteriorating condition of the child.