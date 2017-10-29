PU organises seminar on fake currency

LAHORE: The University of Punjab’s Hailey College of Banking and Finance in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan on Saturday organised an awareness seminar on security features of currency.

According to a press release, the objective of this seminar was to educate students about the difference between original and fake currency. Officials from currency department of SBP led by Shehla Manzoor delivered lectures in two sessions of the seminar.

Hailey College Principal Prof Dr Mubashar Munawar Khan, the faculty members and students participated in the seminar. The SBP officials elaborated salient security features of currency. Practical demonstrations were highly appreciated by the students. Students said these demonstrations have enhanced their skills to identify counterfeit currency.