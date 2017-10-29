Sun October 29, 2017
National

October 29, 2017

80 suspects arrested in Punjab

LAHORE: Eight suspects were arrested as a result of various search and intelligence base operations across Punjab. During the operations, police checked the credentials of 6,887 people and arrested 80 suspected who had failed to prove their identification. Reportedly, 10 people in Lahore, 16 in Sheikhupura, 15 in Gujranwala, 13 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Sargodha, 43 in Faisalabad, 16 in Multan, 19 in Sahiwal, 10 in D.G Khan, and 12 were arrested in Bahawalpur.

Meanwhile, police recovered seven kilogram explosive material planted on a rail track in Rajanpur.

