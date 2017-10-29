Punjab governor, CM discuss uplift projects, law

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana met Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Friday and discussed with him development projects, law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister said on the occasion Pakistan Muslim League-N government had written a new history of public service by working with honesty during the last over four years. He said all resources had been provided for prosperity of the southern Punjab and other less-developed areas on priority basis.

He said prosperity of southern Punjab was very dear to him and the opposition to the projects of public welfare was, in fact, opposition to development and prosperity of people. He said there was no example of completion of energy projects in such a short period of time.

The CM said a comprehensive programme was being implemented for well-being of the people and revolutionary steps had been taken for betterment of education and health sectors.

Governor Rajwana said the chief minister had set great examples of public service by working day and night. Shahbaz Sharif had proved through his acts that his heart beats for the people and he is the best role model for other provincial rulers, he added.

Meanwhile, delegations of Khalid Khokhar Group and Chaudhry Anwar Group of Kissan Ittehad called on Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday.

During the meetings, detailed discussions were held regarding the solution to problems being faced by farmers. Members of both groups paid tributes to the CM for taking necessary measures for the benefit of farmers.

According to a handout, Khalid Khokhar, President of Kissan Ittehad (Khokhar Group), and Chaudhry Anwar, President of Kissan Ittehad (Anwar Group) said the farmer-friendly policies of the provincial government were bringing about prosperity in the lives of farming community.

The CM told the kissan leaders that rural roads have been constructed and repaired with a cost of Rs85 billion in different rural areas and this has given tremendous benefit to the rural inhabitants.

Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Bilal Yasin, Asif Saeed Manhais, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary and secretaries of the departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

Also, Chairman Provincial Standing Committee for Excise & Taxation Sardar Khalid Mehmood Waran called on Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif on Friday. The CM said naked enmity had been exhibited by the elements staging the sit-in as the country could not be moved further through sit-ins but one has to work really hard to serve people.

Sardar Waran said the chief minister has selflessly served the people and the people of southern Punjab tremendously love their popular leader.

The CM also expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of eight people of the same family due to drinking poisonous ‘Lassi’ in the suburban area of Muzaffargarh.

He extended sympathies to the heirs and directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the affected people. Shahbaz Sharif also condoled the death of Hameed Ahmed Tarar, father of FPSC member Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar and Finance Secretary Azad Jammu & Kashmir Farid Ahmed Tarar. Shahbaz congratulated the national cricket team over its success in the first and second T-20 matches against Sri Lanka.