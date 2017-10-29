PAF stands ready as ever for air defence of motherland: Air chief

ISLAMABAD: The culmination ceremony of the first ever multinational counter-terrorism air exercise was held at a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Operational Air Base.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest on the occasion, said a news release issued here on Saturday by media affairs directorate of PAF.

Former air chiefs, PAF war veterans, retired and senior serving officers attended the ceremony.

The two weeks duration exercise named ACES MEET-2017 had commenced from October16. Contingents of Turkish Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force comprising fighter aircraft, combat pilots and ground technical crew participated in the landmark exercise.

Officials from eight friendly countries participated in the exercise as observers.

Addressing the audience, the air chief said that PAF stood ready as ever for the air defence of motherland on the strength of supreme sacrifices and professionalism of its valiant veterans. He said that the PAF continued to progress on the sound foundations built by its illustrious ancestors to take PAF to greater heights of excellence. He lauded the professionalism of the participating air forces and expressed the hope that they would take good memories of rewarding interaction from here.

Contingent commanders of both the brotherly air forces also spoke at the occasion and thanked the PAF for its hospitality. The distinguished guests also attended a comprehensive briefing about the PAF ACE and the culminating air exercise. They also visited newly-built infrastructure and training facilities in Air Power Center of Excellence.

Earlier, the air chief participated in the last mission of the exercise flying in F-15 aircraft of Royal Saudi Air Force.

The main objective of the exercise was to maximise the combat readiness of the air forces by providing a realistic training environment in air combat training and counterterrorism operations.

The participating crews simulated contemporary air combat tactics utilising state-of-the-art training aids.

Besides live para drops by the commandos of PAF Special Services Wing in the contested air space, large force employment concept was also practised during the exercise.