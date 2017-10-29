Azerbaijan supports Pak stance on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK), an acclaimed international Kashmir lobby group, in collaboration with Early Bird Riders (EBR) observed the Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

A motorbike rally was taken out to remind Indian invasion on Kashmir. The rally started from Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park and ended at the National Press Club, with a demonstration to highlight struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The participants with placards and banners in support of Kashmiris aspiring for freedom from India chanted slogans against Indian brutalities in IOK. The YFK and EBR activists, civil society members and youth organisations sent a message of solidarity to Kashmiris living all over the world and especially to those who are living under Indian military occupation and New Delhi’s subjugation. The theme of the message was that “We are with you”. The speakers expressed concern regarding developments in the IOK and situation prevailing there. They reminded the world that the way Indian army was killing innocent Kashmiris shouldn’t be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev, in a statement, has also supported Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue. Hajiyev said: “We support the peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the efforts aimed at ensuring peace, security and prosperity in the region.” Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizada has also expressed solidarity with the people of IOK.