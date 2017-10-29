Wozniacki storms into WTA season-end final

SINGAPORE: A tireless Caroline Wozniacki stormed into the final of the season-finale here with a straight sets victory over Karolina Pliskova, ending the Czech’s dreams of finishing world number one.

The world number six prevailed in a rollercoaster match 7-6 (11/9), 6-3 in one hour and 57 minutes to reach the decider of the WTA Finals for the first time since 2010. Wozniacki will play American veteran Venus Williams or in-form Caroline Garcia in Sunday’s final. She rebounded back to top form after a tough three-set loss to Garcia on Friday night.

Long rallies, with both in-form players slugging from the baseline, highlighted a grinding start. There was little separating the pair with holds of serve hard to come by.