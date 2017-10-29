Sun October 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PPI
October 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pak women suffer 4-0 defeat against HK

Pak women suffer 4-0 defeat against HK

KARACHI: Hong Kong recorded a convincing 4-0 victory against Pakistan in the summit clash of Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge 2017 in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan on Saturday.

However, according to information made available here, the scoreline does not do justice to Pakistan women’s performance in the climax of the tournament.

Pakistan women kept their opponents from scoring till five minutes into the last quarter. At that stage an upset could not have been ruled out.

But Pakistan’s lack of international experience and Hong Kong’s superior fitness came to the fore as they scored four goals to win the three-team competition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement