Pak women suffer 4-0 defeat against HK

KARACHI: Hong Kong recorded a convincing 4-0 victory against Pakistan in the summit clash of Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge 2017 in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan on Saturday.

However, according to information made available here, the scoreline does not do justice to Pakistan women’s performance in the climax of the tournament.

Pakistan women kept their opponents from scoring till five minutes into the last quarter. At that stage an upset could not have been ruled out.

But Pakistan’s lack of international experience and Hong Kong’s superior fitness came to the fore as they scored four goals to win the three-team competition.