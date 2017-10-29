Karachi Whites concede lead despite Faisal’s defiant ton

KARACHI: Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal’s unbeaten 100 could not protect Karachi Whites from conceding lead on the second day of their penultimate round Pool B fixture of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against FATA here at National Stadium on Saturday.

Faisal, playing his 219th first-class outing, smacked 13 fours from 163 balls as Karachi Whites perished for 261 after resuming their first innings at 24-1 in response to FATA’s 275.

Faisal, who hit the 28th century of his career, added 96 for the sixth wicket with skipper Mohammad Hassan, who blasted 45 off 90 balls. Khurram Manzoor smashed 25 with five fours.

Asif Afridi picked 5-64.

After securing a 14-run lead, FATA were 36-2 in their second innings at stumps.

In a Pool A clash, at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, Israrullah (212) and Ashfaq Ahmed (135) scored 244 for the opening stand to enable Peshawar to gain 289 runs lead. After resuming their first innings at 140-0 they were bowled out for 454 in 86.5 overs in response to Islamabad’s 165. Israr struck 21 fours and five sixes from 235 deliveries. Ashfaq hit 18 fours and two sixes from 142 balls.

Hamza Nadeem, Babar Rehman and Shehzad Azam got two wickets each.

Islamabad were 27-0 in their second innings at close.

In a Pool A clash in Abbottabad, Saad Nasim (121) enabled Lahore Blues to secure 188 runs lead when they perished for 372 in their first innings in reply to Faisalabad’s 184.

Naseer Akram (4-98) and Atif Jabbar (3-81) bowled well.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, Azizullah (6-27) enabled SNGPL to gain 144 runs lead when after scoring 210 they dismissed National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for only 66. SNGPL were 141-6 in their second innings at close. Bilal Asif got 4-39.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, WAPDA reached 160-6 in their first innings in response to Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) 270. At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, KRL were struggling as after securing 14 runs lead they were reeling at 73-7 in their second innings against UBL.

Earlier, in response to KRL’s first innings total of 197, UBL were folded for 185.

Paceman Waqas Ahmed took 7-79 to help Lahore Whites gain lead when after scoring 247 they dismissed Rawalpindi for 162 at Mirpur Stadium, AJK.

Lahore Whites were 126-6 in their second innings at close.

Test cricketer Imran Farhat smashed 105 to guide Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to secure lead when they reached 296-8 in their first innings in reply to PTV’s 174 at Multan Stadium.