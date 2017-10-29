Ashes hopeful Stoneman extends contract with Surrey

LONDON: Mark Stoneman who is likely to open the batting with Alastair Cook in the upcoming Ashes series with Australia signed an extension to his contract with English county Surrey on Saturday.

The 30-year-old — who scored over 1,000 runs in his first season with the club after joining from Durham — played in England’s last three Tests partnering former skipper Cook in what has become a problematic spot for the side.

Stoneman, whose top score in the three Test series with the West Indies was 52, said he hoped to enjoy many more fruitful campaigns with Surrey.

“I am delighted to have extended my contract,” Stoneman told the county’s website.

“It is a fantastic place to play cricket and I have thoroughly enjoyed my first season with the club.”