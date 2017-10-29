Root eager to avenge Australia heartache

LONDON: England captain Joe Root is determined to show Australia just how good he is during the coming Ashes series as he seeks to atone for a miserable first tour ‘Down Under’.

Root is now one of the world’s leading batsmen, having scored more than 5,000 runs in 60 Tests at an average of 53.76, including 13 hundreds.

But his previous Ashes tour, in 2013/14, ended with him being dropped for the Sydney finale after he had managed 192 runs in four Tests at a lowly average of 27.42.

England lost that series 5-0 under former captain Alastair Cook. Root’s then aim was only to regain his place rather than think about leading the side.

“You don’t (think about becoming captain) as a 22-year-old lad being left out for the first time,” said Root.

“All you want to do is go back to your county or your next opportunity to play, and prove everyone wrong. Thankfully I did that,” the 26-year-old Yorkshireman added ahead of his first tour as England captain.

“That drive is still there within me, and I’m desperate to go out there and have a better tour than last time I was there.”

Root dismissed suggestions England would retreat to the safety of their hotel rooms after an incident that means they could be without Ben Stokes for the whole tour.

Stokes was suspended from international duty after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September. The all-rounder remains under investigation and will not fly out with the rest of the England squad on Saturday. But Stokes, who has a broken finger, is still a member of the tour squad.