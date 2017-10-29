Wazir, Raza share lead

LAHORE: Wazir Ali and Raza Khan shared the lead at the end of the second round in Millat Governors Cup Golf here on Saturday.

Wazir and Raza, both of Lahore Gymkhana, emerged as the front runners in this 54-hole, three-day championship under way at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

On the second day, the first day’s leaders Hamza Asif, Ammad Naeem and Hussain Hamid felt cowed down by nerves and on some holes the fluency and flair they displayed during the first round was gone. Rusty handling of shots replaced excellence of the previous day.

The consequent bogies and double bogies scarred their scores and these top ones of the first round found their names a little down the leader board at the conclusion of the second round.

Hussain Hamid slipped to 7th position, Hamza to 8th and Ammad to 9th.

Out of the four leaders of the first round, Raza was the only one who survived with a second round score of net 71. His aggregate net score for the two rounds is 138. Wazir, a left-hander, was in his element during the second round as each of his shots represented accuracy at its best and the other aspects like chipping and putting carried the flavour of remarkable control and quality. His performance included four birdies, fourteen regulation pars and another outstanding aspect was that the round was bogie free.

“I really felt charged up in the second round and with the Gymkhana Golf Course looking clean and elegant, the moments I spent on the golf course became memorable,” stated Wazir Ali.

Wazir and Raza are placed at a two days aggregate score of net 138 and as the championship moves into the final phase, these two may be overtaken by Ahmed Zafar Hayat of Gymkhana who has a net aggregate score of 139.

In the second round, Ahmed carded a round of net 68.

At a score of net 140 are three contenders: Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana (Defence Raya), Umar Khawaja (Sialkot) and Dr Abdul Hamid Awan (Gymkhana).