Ground realities

Faisal Edhi, accompanied by his mother Bilquis Edhi, addressed a press conference in Karachi earlier this week, stating that the Edhi centre in Thatta had been taken over by a land mafia backed by powerful political forces and that the same was true for the organisation’s centres in other parts of the country including Hala, Sehwan, Hyderabad and in some locations in Balochistan. An obviously angry Bilquis Edhi told the media she would halt the vast Edhi Ambulance service that caters to tens of thousands of people countrywide if the threats made to the Edhi Foundation and to her family did not stop. Only after Faisal Edhi’s desperate press conference did Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vault into action and demand the commissioner of Thatta and Hyderabad to examine the issue. The Sindh home minister has also ordered an inquiry. The government members have been told by district administrations that in Thatta, the small Edhi Centre was prevented from operating further on court orders. This stems from an apparent dispute over land ownership. Forged documents have apparently been produced suggesting the occupation of the land by the Edhi Foundation was illegal. The Sindh chief minister has ordered an alternative space be provided to the Edhi Foundation until the matter can be resolved.

As yet, we have no explanation from the Sindh or Balochistan governments as to why other centres run by the welfare organisation have apparently been taken over by land mafias. We know all too well the activities of such mafias, their backing by major political figures and the ineptness of the provincial government in dealing with their actions. Only in a country as inhumane as ours can an organisation engaged in doing so much good be targeted in this fashion with no official help offered. Faisal Edhi’s attempts to bring the matter to the notice of the prime minister and provincial governments had apparently gone unheeded, leading to the press conference. Support for the Edhi Foundation is essential. Quite obviously, the allegations of illegal land possession make very little sense. Those who have dedicated their lives to serving people through their tiny offices and through their massive humanitarian efforts are being victimised. The matter needs to be taken up at the highest levels, given the services the Edhi Foundation has rendered and the desperate need for it to be able to continue this in a country where the poorest of the poor are left to live – and die – on their own.