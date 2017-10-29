Another victory

Pakistan deserves applause for defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in first Twenty20 International in Abu Dhabi. Pakistani cricketers played the match brilliantly and lead the country to victory.

The wonderful performance of our bowlers is not allowing any batsman to stay on the crease for long. Cricket enthusiasts in the country are happy with the transformation of our team. It is hoped that the country will win this T20 series as well.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar ( Kech )