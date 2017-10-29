Sun October 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Another victory

Another victory

Pakistan deserves applause for defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in first Twenty20 International in Abu Dhabi. Pakistani cricketers played the match brilliantly and lead the country to victory.

The wonderful performance of our bowlers is not allowing any batsman to stay on the crease for long. Cricket enthusiasts in the country are happy with the transformation of our team. It is hoped that the country will win this T20 series as well.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar ( Kech )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement