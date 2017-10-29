Fiscal deficit

This refers to the article, ‘Mr Dar’s press conference’ (Oct 24), by Waqar Masood Khan. The writer has mentioned the fiscal deficit for Q1 at 1.6 percent of GDP, while in another article the same was mentioned at 1.7 percent of GDP. In analysing the bank borrowing data, the writer has perhaps interpreted it on some misunderstanding as the facts available on the website of the SBP as of October 24, 2017 under the heading ‘Data on Monetary Aggregates – Broad Money M-2,’ speak otherwise. Bank borrowing on September 29, 2017 was Rs408 billion while on October 06, 2017 it stood at Rs463 billion. Therefore, the figures reported in the article are incorrect. It would not be out of place to mention that actual bank borrowing on October 13, 2017 has decreased to Rs419 billion as compared to Rs463 billion as on October 6, 2017. The estimate of the writer that in the coming days these figures will be much higher is not well-founded.

With regard to external financing, no data has been made available in support of the argument. As a matter of fact during the month of September, 2017, an amount of Rs95 billion was expended as repayment of foreign loans as against estimated receipt of around Rs40 billion. Thus, there was a negative external financing of Rs55 billion. With regard to non-bank borrowing, the figures on account of National Savings Schemes have been accounted for while calculating the deficit of end September 2017. However, due to shifting of non-bank (PIBs and T Bills) into bank financing, the total non-bank financing for end September, 2017 was also in negative. This is a normal practice in the secondary market operations. Based on aforementioned provisional available figures, fiscal deficit for end September, 2017 stands at 0.9 percent of GDP.

Spokesperson ( Ministry of Finance )