Sun October 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Stub it out

Stub it out

It is a widely acknowledged fact that smoking is injurious to health. However, our government has completely failed to control smoking. Pakistan is among the top four countries where tobacco use remains unchecked. A report states that 40 percent of men and nine percent of women smoke. This percentage is rising on a daily basis. Although the government has taken various steps to discourage the sale of cigarettes, no tangible progress has been made in this regard.

In 2002, the Prohibition of Smoking in Enclosed Places and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance was passed by the Senate. This includes restrictions on public smoking, selling cigarettes to minors and tobacco advertising. In 2005, Pakistan became a party to the WHO convention on tobacco control. However, these tobacco control initiatives have failed to deliver positive results. What is more alarming is the fact that cigarettes are also openly sold at colleges and universities. For young students, smoking cigarettes is now fashion. The government should take action to deal with this matter.

Haider Zaman Khan ( Multan )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement