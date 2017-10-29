Stub it out

It is a widely acknowledged fact that smoking is injurious to health. However, our government has completely failed to control smoking. Pakistan is among the top four countries where tobacco use remains unchecked. A report states that 40 percent of men and nine percent of women smoke. This percentage is rising on a daily basis. Although the government has taken various steps to discourage the sale of cigarettes, no tangible progress has been made in this regard.

In 2002, the Prohibition of Smoking in Enclosed Places and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance was passed by the Senate. This includes restrictions on public smoking, selling cigarettes to minors and tobacco advertising. In 2005, Pakistan became a party to the WHO convention on tobacco control. However, these tobacco control initiatives have failed to deliver positive results. What is more alarming is the fact that cigarettes are also openly sold at colleges and universities. For young students, smoking cigarettes is now fashion. The government should take action to deal with this matter.

Haider Zaman Khan ( Multan )