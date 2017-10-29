Powerless in Karachi

As residents of Karachi, we believe that KE has crossed all limits and is violating human rights. In Rizvia Society Nazimabad No 1, power outages are quite frequent and have made the lives of people miserable. Since September 15, KE’s management has been carrying out loadshedding in the entire area from 9am to 5pm in the name of maintenance. This has disturbed people’s daily routine.

In addition, scheduled loadshedding is happening as usual. What direction is the country heading towards? People are witnessing blackouts for 11 to 12 hours a day. Karachi’s standard of life has been sabotaged by private companies. It has turned into an orphaned city where the mayor and the governor both appear to be handcuffed in front of the KE mafia.

Asad Rizvi ( Karachi )