No clean water

For residents of Shikarpur, the lack of clean drinking water remains one of the main problems that need to be resolved. According to media reports, chemical pollutants were found in the city’s water.
Consuming contaminated water can cause serious health diseases. The authorities must take adequate steps in order to tackle the problem.
Iran Ali ( Shikarpur )
