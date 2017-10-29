Young voters

According to the recent statistics released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the total registered voters in the country are nearly 97 million out of the total population of 207.8 million. The number of registered voters in the 18 to 35 age bracket is 42.4 million. This means that young people constitute 44 percent of all the registered voters in the country. The statistics also shows that the lowest ratio of youngest voters is in Sindh – 2.6 million out of the 20.6 million voters from the province. In Sindh, the number of young voters is the lowest because of various reasons. The fact is that during the days when the general elections are near, politicians and representatives of the rural areas spring into action in their constituencies.

They manage to provide CNICs to the poor through Nadra’s mobile van service. Teenagers, who are under 18, are registered as illiterate with the artificial addition of three to five years to their real date of birth so that they can get identity cards and their vote bank is increased. Owing to this practice, young people of Sindh face a lot of difficulties when they apply for job. The authorities must develop a comprehensive policy to resolve this problem. Action must be taken against the people involved in this malpractice. The relevant authorities must ensure that this practice is not repeated during the upcoming elections.

Abid Sikandar Khokhar ( Naudero )