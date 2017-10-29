Early diagnosis of cancer holds promise of cure

Islamabad

Cancer treatment is a serious issue requiring a multidisciplinary treatment approach developed by qualified doctors. However, early diagnosis and timely initiation of treatment holds the promise of cure, and it is this particular message that needs to be disseminated far and wide.

Muneera Naeem, wife of the chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) expressed these views while addressing participants of an awareness seminar on ‘Breast cancer: a treatable disease,’ here at the Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI on Saturday. “World Mammogram Day is the right time for cancer survivors to share their experiences with newly diagnosed patients,” Muneera said. Referring to the continuous rise in the number of cancer patients being enrolled at NORI during the last few years, she said, NORI ranks number one in providing diagnostic and treatment services to ailing humanity. Being a cancer survivor herself, she expressed satisfaction with the treatment facilities at NORI, and stressed the need for early diagnosis, timely treatment, and the adoption of a multidisciplinary approach for best results.

Speaking as guest of honour, Asma Hyder, Member Social Sector, Planning Commission of Pakistan, expressed how touched she was by the stories of cancer survivors. “You are a true and living proof of the high quality services provided by NORI,” she said. Asma analysed that the presence of state-of-the-art equipment in an institution is no guarantee for successful treatment of patients unless the manned by skilled and well-trained staff. She appreciated that fact that NORI serves all kinds of patients, irrespective of stage of disease, financial status, and age of patient. She promised to continuously support NORI’s future development. Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director of NORI Dr. Mohammad Faheem briefed participants about the services being offered by NORI and 17 other Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals. “NORI is just one of the 18 cancer hospitals being run across the country by PAEC. A hospital in Gilgit and another in Mardan are currently under construction. Annually, over 850,000 patients (nearly 80% of population affected by cancer in Pakistan) get diagnostic and treatment facilities at these public sector hospitals,” Dr. Fahim said in a bid to highlight the role of these hospitals in promoting cancer treatment.

All Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals are equipped with a vast array of sophisticated and state-of-the-art medical and laboratory equipment. The services provided by NORI are at par with those available at well-reputed international hospitals. Dr. Fahim also highlighted the welfare services being provided at NORI to facilitate poor patients. He warned against tobacco use, stressing that one-third of all cancers can be prevented by quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The head of the Department of Oncology at NORI Dr. Humera Mahmood delivered a lecture on “Why take a chance when you can do something about breast cancer.” She said even though Pakistan does not have a National Cancer Registry, NORI has its own computerised cancer registry, which shows breast cancer as being the most widely reported of all cancers at NORI. “In Pakistan, breast cancer constitutes about 33 percent of all female cancers and 17 percent overall. In spite of being so common, more than 70 percent of all patients still present at an advanced stage of the disease due to lack of awareness, poverty, and social and cultural taboos,” she stated.

Dr. Humera shared that the data of cancer patients from all the 18 cancer hospitals is being pooled at the PAEC Headquarter. She concluded that Lady Health Workers should be trained in breast self-examination and should educate masses during their home visits. Moreover, the curriculum of Matriculation, F.Sc. and undergraduate medical training should include basic oncology, she added,

Oncologist and nutritionist Dr. Rafia Toor addressed some of the myths and misconceptions related to food intake during cancer treatment. She also shared known articles about cancer preventive foods. Oncologist Dr. Sana Mehmood highlighted the psychosocial issues faced by breast cancer survivors at the time of diagnosis, during treatment, and at the follow-up stage.

Earlier on, several breast cancer survivors bravely and confidently shared their stories. They talked about how they were diagnosed, treated and cured; what their feelings were at the time of diagnosis and how their thoughts were completely transformed after winning the fight against cancer. NORI has launched a Cancer Patient Support Group, which comprises cancer survivors treated at NORI; more survivors are eager to join the group so as to help patients clear doubts regarding cancer and its treatment. The seminar was followed by a cancer awareness walk.

Meanwhile, keeping up the tradition, the Oncology Department organized a month-long awareness campaign, inclusive of free consultation and screening services, clinical breast examination, and mammography during the entire month of October, which is better known as Pinktober. Seminars, symposia and various activities were arranged to create awareness against the disease. A grand breast cancer public awareness seminar was also organized at NORI where a large number of personnel belonging to different walks of life including students and teachers, families of PAEC employees, doctors, lawyers, nurses, and patients and their relatives were present.