NA-120, NA-4 victories leave behind many questions for PML-N, PTI

The PML-N and the PTI retained their constituencies in the recently held by-elections in Lahore and Peshawar, respectively since the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but the margin of defeat had been reduced in both the cases.

So what does it indicate in the post-Panama scenario as cases against Sharifs will likely to wind up before general elections.

While PTI’s candidate Arbab Amir Ayub won NA-4 and almost got double votes to his closest rivals, the PML-N and the ANP, many believe that Arbab’s decision to quit the ANP and joining the PTI, early this year, paid off and considered as smart move from KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. Earlier, Arbabs were staunch supporters of the ANP.

In a way it was more between ANP vs Arbabs, rather ANP vs PTI. In 2013, PTI’s Gulzar Ahmad won the seat but, later became critical of Khattak. After his death, his son Asad Gulzar joined the PPP, but the election result showed that Arbabs still enjoyed much support in the constituency. Thus, the victory is a mixture of Arbabs plus PTI vote.

Had Arbab stayed back in the ANP and Gulzar quit the PTI, election could have been far more difficult for the PTI and Pervez Khattak knows that.

The ANP on its part showed remarkable comeback despite losing Arbab’s support as it was a difficult election for them in 2013, and lost some of its leaders and workers in terrorist attack. It was neck-and-neck between the ANP and the PML-N for second and third position with a difference of few hundred votes.

However, the total number of votes polled against the PTI should be an ‘eye-opener’ for Khattak. Elections once again showed continued decline of the PPP and despite nominating Asad Gulzar’s son of late PTI leader, Gulzar Ahmad, it hardly got 12,000 votes against PTI’s over 47,000 and ANP, PML-N over 24,000 votes.

Another party, which is fast losing its vote bank is Jamaat-e-Islami, which came 6th and got even less vote than Labaik Party. JI candidate once again lost its surety, third in succession after losing the same in Karachi’s PS-114 and Lahore’s NA-120.

As compared to NA-4 Peshawar, the by-election of NA-120, was far more difficult for the PML-N, as it was held after Nawaz disqualification and his spouse Kulsoom Nawaz was the candidate, who because of her illness could not turn up for the campaign even for a single day.

The election was held in the backdrop of Panama verdict and unlike NA-4, the PML-N had never lost from this constituency since 1985, while the PTI, had only once won from NA-4, ie in 2013. But the Lahore election draws more media attention because defeat in NA-120 would have dimmed the chances of the PML-N, in the general election. NA-4, was neither the home ground of Imran Khan or Pervez Khattak but NA-120 was Nawaz Sharif’s safest constituency like Larkana for Bhuttos or Mianwali for Imran Khan. However, the PTI defeat in Peshawar could have caused serious dent to Imran Khan’s narrative that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have full confidence in his government performance in the province. But, the margin of defeat should be a concern for both particularly in NA-4, as Arbab Amir Ayub had been an ANP leader prior to his decision of joining hands with Pervez Khattak due to his differences with his old party. Thus, Khattak picked the right man in view of the earlier reports that ANP could give a surprise (before PK win over Arbab).

The margin of defeat also dropped considerably in NA-120 Lahore. Yet, victory with a margin of over 14,000 votes as compared to over 30,000 still put the PML-N as serious challenger for the PTI in the general elections. It was also due to the absence of Nawaz and illness of his spouse, which badly affected the PML-N campaign.

Secondly, some impact of Panama verdict and media hype to the case, which largely played anti-Nawaz role and changed voter’s mindset, but not as much as many thought. NA-4, Peshawar also reminded some parties that without forming an alliance, they may not be able to defeat the PTI, while for all practical purposes Imran can go on a ‘solo flight’ in KP, as many PTI leaders feels JI is more of a liability than asset for them. JI on its part need an alliance of religious parties if it really wants to stage a comeback. JI’s Ameer, Sirajul Haq’s emotional speeches failed in attracting the voters in major cities.

For the JUI-F, either the revival of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, MMA or a joint alliance of the JUI, PML, ANP and PPP, could pose a challenge for PTI.

Similarly, result of NA-120 Lahore was also a ‘wake up’ call for the PML-N as the PTI gain in Punjab particularly in Southern Punjab could cause problems for Sharifs in the next elections. Imran has already showed his impact in Punjab in 2013, and despite defeat he did broke unbeaten record of the PML-N in Lahore. It is still premature to say whether Sharifs would be able to get ‘Mazloom card’, if he (Nawaz) loses the legal battle from NAB and finally from the SC as well. The PML-N is also facing internal crisis, both in the family and also in the party. It will be a big test for Punjab’s strong man, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Therefore, Sharifs particularly NS has to take some bold decisions if he really wants to see the PML-N intact before March 2018 Senate elections and general elections in August, next year.

If Sharifs lose the legal battle along with their children it would be very difficult for the PML-N to remain intact. At the same time if they came out from this crisis by the end of this year or early next year, things may not be as bright for Imran and the PTI, as they looked at present. Thus, NA-120 and NA-4 elections results despite victories for the PML-N and the PTI, leave behind lot of questions for both to improve their positions and overcome their shortcomings before the final match in 2018.

For parties like PPP, ANP and JI, the situation demands major review in their politics and policies before they even come close to major parties.

The writer is the senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO