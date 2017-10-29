Body of girl recovered from limits of Airport Police

Rawalpindi

Body of a young girl packed in a sack was found by Airport Police. The police after necessary procedure handed over the body to the heirs.

According to police report, 22-year-old girl identified as Samina was a heart patient and had gone to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for check up but did not return home.

Similarly, on October 21, Airport Police had also found two bodies from two different localities. Some locals spotted body of a girl dumped in a seasonal nullah in Rahimabad and informed the Rescue 15 about it. The locals said a police team of Airport Police Station rushed to the scene and recovered the body and shifted it to a hospital with help of Rescue 1122.

In the second incident body of a 27-year-old man was found from Street Number 7 in Wakeel Colony. The Rescue 1122 along with police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Airport Ahsan Kiyani, when contacted by ‘The News’ said police have begun investigation after recovering two bodies from two different places. He said the identity of the two deceased persons was yet to be ascertained.

He also said no sign of torture was found on body of the girl whereas unknown killers had stabbed the 27-year-old man to death. Police filed cases and begun investigation to trace out the murderers.