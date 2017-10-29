Dengue fever outbreak comes to end in federal capital

Islamabad

The dengue fever outbreak that hit population in Bhara Kahu area of the federal capital has almost come to its end after the continuous fall in mercury within the last two weeks.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that in last one week, only seven patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Bhara Kahu area while total number of patients so far reported at Islamabad hospitals has reached 290.

The hospitals in the federal capital received only 20 confirmed patients of dengue fever in last one week that shows that the dengue fever spread has almost come to its seasonal end mainly because of fall in temperature. The number of confirmed patients of dengue fever reaching hospitals in Islamabad has reduced to two to three per day that was 10 to 12 per day two weeks back. According to details, to date, a total of 105 confirmed patients of the infection have been reported from Bhara Kahu area. A total of 157 confirmed patients of dengue fever have so far been reported from rural areas while 77 from urban areas of the federal capital.

Of 157 patients so far confirmed positive for dengue fever from rural areas of Islamabad, as many as 15 are residents of Sohan, 14 patients are from Union Council Tarnol, 10 from UC Tarlai, four from Union Council Koral, five from Rawat and one each from Shah Allah Ditta and Kirpa. Of 290 patients tested positive at Islamabad hospitals, as many as 25 are residents of Rawalpindi, while 15 patients registered at Islamabad hospitals are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including eight patients from Peshawar, five patients from Mardan and two patients each from Haripur and Bannu. Another seven patients reached hospitals in the federal capital from AJ&K. The number of confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported from Islamabad Capital Territory is continuously on the decline for the last one week mainly because of fall in temperature, said Additional District Health Officer at ICT Health Department Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He said below 20 degree centigrade, the mosquitoes’ activity both egg laying and biting ability comes to an end and in the federal capital, mercury has already started falling below 20 degree Celsius.

He added that it is time to give attention to devise a fool proof strategy to deal with the incidence of dengue fever in the coming year and for that, a lot is needed to be done particularly for proper management of solid waste in the rural areas of the federal capital.