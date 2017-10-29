Disease burden of psoriasis extends beyond physical symptoms

Islamabad

The disease burden of psoriasis extends beyond the physical symptoms experienced by patients, who are also at increased risk of developing depression and anxiety. Psoriasis sufferers feel that people in general, including doctors, underestimate the overall impact of the disease on their lives.

Leading dermatologists shared these views for public awareness to mark International Psoriasis Day. More than 125 million people worldwide are affected by this chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Dermatologist Prof. Dr. Zarnaz Wahid said, “There is need to increase awareness about the effect of psoriasis on people’s social life and mental wellbeing. For many, psoriasis is still a relatively unknown disease; there is a dire need to spread information about this debilitating disease, dispel common myths, and direct patients to seek proper treatment.” She said, overall, women have a much more difficult time dealing with the psychological and social issues brought about by psoriasis. According to the Pakistan Psoriasis Foundation, approximately 60% of women said psoriasis interferes with their ability to enjoy life, as compared to only 52% of men. According to an analysis of survey data from 5,000 psoriasis patients, 20% of women said psoriasis was a very large problem in their everyday lives, compared to only 12% of men.

Consultant Dermatologist Dr. Tariq Rasheed said, “Patients suffering from psoriasis believe that the disease is not curable and will cause them permanent disfigurement.” He added that the general perception is that it’s a highly infectious disease, which is not the case. Unfortunately, general physicians are mostly unable to diagnose the disease accurately as they do not follow international guidelines recommended for treatment options, and they don’t focus on patient education and proper counselling,” he pointed out.

Skin problems are generally the most common diseases seen in primary care settings all over the globe and their prevalence ranges from 20-50% in developing countries, said Dr. Tariq, adding that there is a common misperception that skin diseases are somehow less serious than other medical illnesses. This can be attributed, in part, to the fact that skin disorders are often chronic but not life-threatening and so the perceived impact on the patient is more likely to be minimized in the minds of health professional and the general public, he added. Associate Dermatologist Dr. Uzma Ali said, “Psoriasis has a bimodal age of disease onset. The first peak is around late teens to early twenties and the second peak is around 50 years. Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory, immune-mediated disease in which one-third of patients suffer under the age of 18 years,” she added.

Dr. Uzma added that the exact pathogenesis of psoriasis has not been completely discovered; however, it is agreed that psoriasis has a genetic basis. She further informed that there are certain diseases associated with psoriasis. “Psoriasis can also cause inflammation of the joints, which is known as psoriatic arthritis. Almost 10 to 15 percent of people with psoriasis have psoriatic arthritis, which can even lead to disability and dependence in patients. The risk for cardiovascular diseases can also rise in patients with psoriasis, especially with severe psoriasis,” said Dr. Uzma.

Health experts advised people suffering from the disease to seek proper medical treatment, and the media to dismiss the misconceptions associated with this disorder.