Training course for journalists

Lahore

A US university certificate course for working journalists was organized at the Lahore Press Club the other day.

Ten male and female journalists associated with different media organizations participated in the online “Basic Reporting and Writing Certificate” hosted by ‘4thPillar’.

4thPillar.org is a US-based entity working for the promotion of ethical journalism and capacity building of Pakistani journalists through international media training. The course was designed and written by Poynter University, USA.