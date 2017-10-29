NH&MP ceremony

Lahore

Honesty and courtesy are the basic traits that made the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) a symbol of pride for the nation, said NH&MP Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam while speaking at a ceremony held to pin the badges to 42 newly-promoted officers.

Justice (R) Shabbar Raza , Additional IG (r) Ather Ali Mubarik, DIG Mirza Faran Baig, Parliamentary Secretary for Telecommunication Nadeem Abbas Rebera, MNA Moeen Raza, Okara DPO Syed Asad Hassan Alvi and SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi also attended the event held at Sector Office, Okara.