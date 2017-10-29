Sun October 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

MDCAT under strict arrangements

MDCAT under strict arrangements

LAHORE

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) is all set to once again conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on Sunday (today). The test conducted earlier on August 20 was cancelled by the government after a high-level inquiry found evidence of leakage of MDCAT question paper.

In a press briefing at the university on Saturday, UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Faisal Masud said around 65,000 candidates, 41,000 female and 24,000 male, would once again appear under their previous roll numbers at the same 28 centres where they had appeared for the last test.

He said that the test would start exactly at 9am at all the centres set up in 13 cities; Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, DG Khan and Hassan Abdal. The UHS VC said that although the test would start at 9am, the candidates must reach their respective centres by 07:15am.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement