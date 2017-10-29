MDCAT under strict arrangements

LAHORE

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) is all set to once again conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on Sunday (today). The test conducted earlier on August 20 was cancelled by the government after a high-level inquiry found evidence of leakage of MDCAT question paper.

In a press briefing at the university on Saturday, UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Faisal Masud said around 65,000 candidates, 41,000 female and 24,000 male, would once again appear under their previous roll numbers at the same 28 centres where they had appeared for the last test.

He said that the test would start exactly at 9am at all the centres set up in 13 cities; Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, DG Khan and Hassan Abdal. The UHS VC said that although the test would start at 9am, the candidates must reach their respective centres by 07:15am.