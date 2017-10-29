Health professionals honoured

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana has said that raising voice for the solution to their problems is a right of doctors but they should not forget their oath while going on strike. He said that introduction of “Sahat Khidmat Award” in recognition of the services of health professionals and junior staff would be helpful to resolve their issues and the staff would be encourage to perform their duties with more dedication.

He expressed these views while addressing the second Sahat Khidmat Award distribution ceremony at a local hotel on Saturday. The ceremony was organised by the Punjab Health Facility Management Company to acknowledge the extraordinary performance of the staff.

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Imran Nazir, Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Lord Mayor Mubashar Javaid and other officers concerned were also present.

Kh Salman Rafique said that during the last few years, Punjab’s health sector witnessed a significant development. He said the criticism by the media should be taken positively because it pointed out the gaps in the system. Kh Imran Nazir said thousands patients daily visited the public hospitals and benefited from free health facilities. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said encouragement of doctors and health professionals was also essential as they remained busy day and night in saving lives of patients in public sector hospitals.

The Punjab governor distributed awards among the best performers of the department.