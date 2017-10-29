Summary to advertise 8 VC posts

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved a summary for advertising the posts of the vice-chancellors (VCs) of eight public sector universities of the province, it is learnt.

Sources said the summary had been forwarded to the provincial cabinet for final approval.

The universities for which the government would be looking for appointing regular VCs are: Punjab University, University of Home Economics, Lahore, Information Technology University (ITU), Lahore, Women University, Multan, Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, University of Sahiwal, University of Jhang and University of Okara.

Meanwhile the sources said the Punjab government was also seriously considering replacing the interim VC of Punjab University Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir with Dr Zakria Zakir who was previously shortlisted among three candidates for the regular post of the VC. They added, however, this replacement would be a stopgap arrangement again till the appointment of a regular VC.

Meanwhile the Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani is all set to visit the Punjab University on Oct.30 (Monday). According to a PU circular, the minister will meet all academia and students of the university.

While many at PU believe the visit is related to the possible ‘change in command’ at the university, some are also seeing this in the backdrop of recent ‘show of power’ of Islami Jamiat Talaba wherein the student organization ‘warned’ the minister to stop ‘interference’ in the university affairs otherwise he could be denied entry into the university.