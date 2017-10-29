Sun October 29, 2017
Karachi

October 29, 2017

I am innocent: Rauf Siddiqui

Former provincial minister and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Rauf Siddiqui has said that the court had ordered deleting his name from the Baldia factory fire case.

Talking to journalists outside an ATC on Saturday, he said the court had declared him innocent as he had nothing do with the September 11, 2012, arson attack on the garments factory. He said that if Hammad Siddiqui was arrested, he should be tried according to law.

Comments

