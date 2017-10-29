A reflection on struggle, suffering and creativity in Pakistan

Friday evening saw an interesting book launch which was unconventional in that instead of speeches, there was a conversation between a compere and the author.

The book, titled, “Crimson papers”, by renowned journalist Haris Khalique, chronicles the ups and downs of the intellectual development of the Pakistani society and how that impacted the state of the country as such. It was a conversation between journalist Reema Abbasi and Haris Khalique.

The book is a collection of essays on the state of the ideological and intellectual scenario of society. To a question by Abbasi about absolutism in our society, Khalique replied that our societies, especially the Muslim societies, were in danger of slipping into absolutism.

In reply to another question, he said, “Our history begins with 1947, the time of partition. As for Bangladesh, it begins in 1971. We fail to see before that.”

As for the wounds of the past, he said these could only be healed by the totally detached and profound poetry of Amrita Preetam and the works of Saadat Hassan Manto. These two, he said, viewed tragic events not through the prism of religion but viewed them as pure human tragedies. Humanism took clear precedence over communalism.

In his essay on five women, he mentions Shabana, the dancer from Swat; Asia Noreen, the woman from Punjab implicated in a religious case; Saeeda Bibi, whose son and husband were killed in a bomb blast in Balochistan; Sabeen Mehmood of the T2F who was killed after a seminar in her peace niche which, ostensibly was not liked by the powers that be; and Parween Rahman, director of the Orangi Pilot Project who was shot dead in 2013.

Khalique, in his book, mentions the case of a sanitary worker, Gurmukh, who just struggles all his life to eke out an existence till the day he bids this mortal world farewell and the struggles and infamy he has to face on account of his religion.

In his work, the author talks about the labour leaders and the revolutionaries and says that while a certain aspect of the left in the country may have died out, the dream of egalitarianism was still there. As for the poets in Pakistan both in English and Urdu, he says poetry is something that stirs one’s imagination. As for art, he says, “Art has the power to both subvert and heal.”

The conversation between Abbasi and Khalique was later participated in by Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair. He aired his views on those expressed in Khalique’s work. His views were as enlightened and he denounced the

tendency towards absolutism

and fanaticism that, he said, had taken hold of our society. About the Quaid-e-Azam, the governor said, “Mr Jinnah was far more modern than all the Pakistanis of today.” Talking about the political scenario that had developed over the decades, he regretted that, “The state is not ready to act as a state”, and in this context quoted the latitude that rebellious and troublemaking politicians got in the form of inaction by the state. The programme ended with a very

animated question-and-answer session.