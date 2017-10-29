Sindh makes another bid to transfer IGP Khowaja

The Sindh government has made yet another attempt to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja, with the provincial cabinet deciding to approach the federal government to replace him, a grade 21 officer, with Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti, a grade 22 official.

The decision to transfer the serving police chief was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Saturday.

In an earlier meeting in April, the cabinet had decided to surrender Khowaja’s services back to the federal government and recommend that Dasti, who was then a grade 21 officer, be appointed as the Sindh police chief.

The cabinet took up Khowaja’s case for the first time on Saturday over the ruling of the Sindh High Court which had before the cabinet’s April meeting suspended a provincial government notification to remove Khowaja.

Provincial ministers, special assistants, Chief Secretary Riwan Memon, IGP Khowaja and relevant provincial secretaries attended the meeting. The items on the agenda included consideration of the police rules proposed by the IGP, posting of BPS-22 officer as IGP, an amendment in a section of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and draft rules under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The contentious IGP posting

Services Secretary Mohammad Riazuddin told the meeting that the post of IGP was supposed to be filled by a grade 22 officer; however, Khowaja was a grade 21 officer and posted as an on OPS (own pay scale) in March 2016.

He said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had reverted all officers appointed on an OPS basis. Therefore, he observed, Khowaja’s posting as police chief was in violation of the apex court’s orders.

The secretary added that after Dasti’s recent promotion to BPS-22, his services had been placed at the disposal of the Sindh government and that the federal government should be approached to appoint him IGP.

CM Shah then allowed Khowaja to speak at the meeting regarding his appointment.

The police chief argued that he was posted with the consent of the provincial government. He pointed out that when he was appointed IGP by the federal government, the Supreme Court judgement regarding the reverting of OPS appointments had been announced; therefore, the government was aware of the fact.

Khowaja also said that since 2005 some 17 IGPs had been posted in Sindh. Of them 14 were of BPS-21 and only three were in of BPS-22, while the IGPs posted in all the provinces and the FIA DG were all BPS-21 officers, except the Punjab police chief who was promoted recently.

“This shows that there is no hard and fast rule for posting an IGP in BPS-21 or BPS-22,” he said. Ultimately, the cabinet decided that after consulting with the law department the provincial government would approach the federal government to post Dasti as the new IGP.

Hindu Marriage Act

CM Shah expressed displeasure that even though the provincial assembly had passed the Hindu Marriage Act in 2016, to date no rules had been drafted regarding it.

He said that this was unacceptable and directed the chief secretary to send a circular to all departments urging them to draft rules under which Hindu marriages would be registered and an official certificate issued.

Police transfer rules

IGP Khowaja also gave a detailed presentation on the proposed Sindh Police (posting, Transfer & Tenure) Rules 2017 which he had framed through a seven-member committee following an SHC order last month.

As per the proposed rules, the IGP would have all the transfer and posting powers of all the police officers from BPS-1 to BPS-21 which he would use through an assessment board.

The additional IGs, DIGs, SSPs would have a two-year tenure while SP (investigation), SDPO (sub-divisional police officer), SHO and SIO would have a tenure of one year, he proposed.

However, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez proposed that transfers and postings of officers from BPS-1 to BPS-18 be given to the IGP and the remaining grades’ decision would rest with the provincial government.

The CM then directed the home department to revisit the rules proposed by the IGP and recommendations made by the Ministerial Committee to come up with well-thought-out and worked out rules.

Later in the day, while speaking at a Sindh Literature Festival event, Khowaja said he had the option to approach the courts to implement the recommendations regarding police officers’ transfers and postings he had made in the provincial cabinet. He said he wanted to appoint police officers on merit for a certain time period to improve the law and order situation in the province.

IGP writes to Sindh govt

AD Khowaja has written a letter to the Sindh cabinet explaining why he should not be transferred after the provincial government made another attempt to remove him.

During a cabinet meeting on Saturday, the Sindh government decided to move the federal government requesting it to transfer Khowaja and replacing him with Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti – a grade 22 officer.

Khowaja’s letter submitted to the Sindh cabinet states that the establishment department issued the order for his posting as IGP on March 12, 2016 after due consideration and in concurrence with the Sindh government.

Countering the Sindh government’s stance that Khowaja should be removed because is a grade 21 instead of a grade 22 officer, the police chief stated that IGP appointments made over the last 10 years by the government show that it is an established practice to keep the post floating for both grade 21 and 22 officers.

He added that the facts and relevant judgements quoted in his letter show that there is no “compelling reason” to transfer him.

