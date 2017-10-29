Withdrawal of regulatory duty urged

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has again called for total withdrawal of regulatory duty regime, a statement said on Saturday.

During LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid’s three hours session with parliamentarians in the National Assembly, including NA standing committee on finance, revenue and economic affairs chairman Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Saeed Ahmed Khan Manais, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din, Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr Nafisa Shah, Syed Mustafa Mehmud and Asad Umer, the parliamentarians endorsed the stance of the LCCI president on regulatory duties.

Javaid said that the new regulatory duty would be hardly doing any service to the economy. The Federal Board of Revenue should totally withdraw the recently imposed regulatory duty, otherwise its destruction would be beyond imaginations, he added.